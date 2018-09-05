Sensory Friendly Days come to Children's Museum of the Upstate in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - The Children's Museum of the Upstate is offering a "Sensory Friendly Museum Day" at both locations for the first time Wednesday.

The monthly event is designed for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other special needs.

Bright lights will be dimmed throughout the museum, loud sounds will be disabled and a special room will have activities tailored to children who are sensitive to sounds and textures.

Lauren Prestino Friedrich, Director of Spartanburg Children's Museum of the Upstate says parents have been looking forward to the program coming to the Spartanburg location.

“We also have programming that has lots of sensory features,” she says. “…Things that have tactile stimulation or visual stimulation…and calm down kits which I think are really helpful for kids that are upset."

The Sensory Friendly Day will be held from 3-5 PM Wednesday September 5th at both Children’s Museum of the Upstate locations in Greenville and Spartanburg

The next Sensory Friendly Day is October 14th. Tickets are $5.

