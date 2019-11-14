WATCH: Sentencing hearing for Townville Elem. School shooter enters day 3

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The sentencing hearing of the Townville Elementary School shooter will continue Thursday.

The hearing is expected to recommence around 9:00 a.m. and will be available to watch below:

Jesse Osborne pleaded guilty last year to murdering his father before driving to the school and opening fire on the playground, killing a 6-year-old first grader.

Osborne was 14 at the time of the crimes in September 2016.

Thursday marks the third day of the teen’s sentencing hearing.

On Wednesday, Osborne’s attorneys alleged years of abuse by the teen’s father and called his brother to the stand as a witness.

Doctors who evaluated Osborne testified that he has shown no remorse.

A judge will consider Osborne’s maturity, home life, and if he can be rehabilitated in the sentencing.

Osborne faces 35 years to life in prison for the shootings and attempted escape from jail.

