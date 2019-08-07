Sentencing set for ex-dean who had oversight of Larry Nassar

by: Associated Press

William Strampel appears on a monitor during his video arraignment, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Strampel, a Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar, was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sport doctor, who is in prison for sexually assaulting patients under the guise of treatment. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sentencing is scheduled for a former dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar at Michigan State University.

William Strampel goes back before a judge Wednesday, nearly two months after the College of Osteopathic Medicine’s ex-dean was convicted of neglect of duty and misconduct in office. He was acquitted of the more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.

He faces up to five years in prison on the felony misconduct conviction, which stems from a charge he used his public office to sexually harass students. He also was convicted of willfully neglecting to monitor Nassar.

Strampel was the first person charged after Michigan’s attorney general launched an investigation in 2017 into how Michigan State handled complaints against Nassar, who pleaded guilty to molesting patients and possessing child pornography.

