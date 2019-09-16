Septic tank truck driver cited after crash on Hwy 81 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a septic tank truck driver has been cited following a crash early Monday morning.

According to highway patrol, a Nissan was traveling north on Highway 81 and a septic tank truck was trying to cross Highway 81 from Cherokee Road when it was hit by the Nissan.

Trooper Joe Hovis said the truck rolled over after the crash, and both drivers were injured and taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Hovis said their injuries are non life-threatening and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the septic tank truck was cited with failure to yield.

Piercetown Fire Department crews responded to the crash and the scene was cleared at around 7:15 a.m.

Piercetown Fire Dept. is on scene at Hwy 81 and Shackleburg Rd. Please avoid the area if at all possible on the way to work or school.

Posted by Piercetown Fire Department on Monday, September 16, 2019

