Serena Williams to compete in 2020 U.S. Open

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Serena Williams will take the court at this year’s U.S. Open.

The 38-year-old tennis star made the announcement Wednesday.

Williams said she’s “excited” about competing once again.

She’s one Grand Slam title shy of tying the all-time singles record of 24, currently held by Margaret Court.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the U.S. Open will be held, but without fans or media due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The U.S. Open is scheduled to start Aug. 31 and will run through September 13 in New York.