(WSPA) – As if being scammed isn’t bad enough, investigators warn once you fall victim, you’re much more likely to be bombarded with more scams.

In this 7NEWS Consumer Exclusive, we introduce you to a Pickens County man who, for more than a year, has been the target of serial scammers.

Sometimes every warning sign of a scam is just no match against the desire to believe.

“They sucker you right in and make you feel like you’ve known them all your life and everything’s OK. Trust me, trust the system.”

It all started for Freddie Norton, in Marietta, one year ago when a woman contacted him on social media.

Eventually, Norton said she asked him for money and the Marietta grandfather of three sent her a small amount by Cash App.

From that moment on, Norton said he was pummeled by one ploy after another to drain his bank account.

First, the scammers pretended to be Cash App customer service, claiming he needed to pay a fee to get his money restored.

“I’d send say $200, and they’d process it and come back and say our system didn’t pick it up yet and record it, you’ve got to send it again.”

In reality, Norton was actually sending multiple payments that went through.

Then Norton got hit with an investment scam, a woman claiming he should invest in Bitcoin, and most recently, a bogus FBI agent looking to also help track down his money.

Norton showed 7NEWS his Cash App account losses, smaller payments over many months, adding up to $5,000 for one scammer and $12,500 sent to another. Plus Norton spent more than $2,000 in Bitcoin, all gone.

According to his sheriff’s report and his bank statements, Norton said he lost more than $147,000.

We asked Norton why he felt like he had to keep paying them.

“To get it back. That was the promise. You’ll get it back, trust the system,” Norton explained.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Chuck James said, “anytime you’re having to pay money to get money back, there’s something wrong.”

Deputy Chief James said once someone falls victim to a scam their info is shared and they become targets over and over.

“More often than not this is not a single individual, this is a large organization that is doing it. You’re actually interacting with mutliptle people not just one scammer,” according to Deputy Chief James. “You don’t realize it, you’re probably going to be interacting with 4-5 people that will be conversing with you via messaging. And because of that a lot of the details aren’t going to be consistent throughout the conversation and that should be a red flag.”

When it comes to easy mobile payments, you have to act fast if you want any hope of getting your money back.

For something like Cash App, take screenshots for evidence and go right to their app support chat for help.

Then file a police report as quickly as possible to see if they can help stop the transaction.

Unfortunately, Norton didn’t recognize he was a scam victim for several months, which made tracking down the money virtually impossible.

Federal investigators do aid with cases where losses exceed $100,000 so detectives are exploring that option for Norton, but the multiple payments over many months also make it difficult to prove.

“Just worried, you know, what am I gonna do now, I can’t live off what I got,” Norton said.

Just this month the scammers once again sent him a total amount they claimed he could receive, more than $174,000, if only he would send more.

“In the back of my mind I’m thinking well if I send this in, maybe I’ll get it back,” Norton said.

“I know better, I know better now,” he added.