Series of Upstate horse attacks caused by wild boars in the area, SLED officials say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said an investigation has determined that a series of horse attacks that happened in the Upstate area are the result of the animal being involved in an altercation with wild boars.

According to a SLED news release, Greenville County Sherif’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Division, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and SLEd investigated the attacks and “concluded based on evidence that the possible horse attacks are results of altercations with wild boars in the area.”

SLED officials said animal tracks consistent with hogs, as well as video evidence and sightings of boars in the area, supported their conclusion.

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, as well as several veterinary professionals, consulted and assisted with the case.

According to the release, an investigation into a horse shooting last month in Greenville County remains under investigation at this time, and is separate investigation.

“While all of these incidents were extremely unfortunate, I am very thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to investigate these cases,” Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown said. “In addition, I want to convey to our community members that our agency has and will continue to patrol these rural areas to ensure our citizens and their respective animals are safe and secure and for them to know that we have an active open channel of communication for anyone who has questions or concerns.”

According to SLED’s release, the wild boar population has increased in the last several years and DNR has authorized hunting during the day and night of the animals with a special permit.

