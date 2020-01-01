Setting and keeping New Year’s resolutions

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — As 2020 begins, many of us likely have New Year’s resolutions in mind.

Popular goals include working out more, eating healthier foods, saving more money and traveling.

According to U.S. News and World Report, about 40% of Americans set resolutions for themselves at the beginning of a new year.

“I’ve got to start exercising more,” said Sam Maslyasghuk. “Eating healthier is important, too.”

Maslyasghuk said the former is easier than the latter.

“I’m already starting to work out,” he said. “Eating healthy is a problem, but I think I can fix it up a little bit.”

Other Upstate residents told 7 News their goal for the new year is to continue progress on resolutions they’ve made in the past.

“My resolution is to keep going,” said April Gray, who had just finished taking a spin class. “That’s just it: keep going and never stop. When you stop, it’s hard to start back up.”

Gray said her fitness journey began at the end of 2017 after her father passed away due to a heart attack.

“That could have been me,” she said.

But for Gray, that was 59 pounds ago.

The secret, she said, is sticking with it.

Experts say it’s important to create clear, realistic goals when setting out on self betterment.

Long-term goals that can be broken down into smaller, more easily attained goals are the best method, according to the American Psychological Association.

It can take several weeks — even a couple months — to create new habits or break old ones.

However, with the right approach, sticking to those New Year’s resolutions is something everyone can do.

“There’s no such thing as what we can’t do,” Gray said. “There’s always a way.”