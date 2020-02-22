Seven appear in court after Myrtle Beach prostitution investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The seven people arrested following a police investigation into Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club appeared in court Saturday morning.

A judge set bond on the seven individuals, all of whom are facing prostitution charges. Two are facing failure to report charges in connection with the shooting in January.

Judge Scott Long set a $464 personal recognizance bond per charge for all seven arrested.

David Joseph Bean, 66, of Myrtle Beach – 183 counts of prostitution and one count of failure to report in connection with the shooting in January

Jacey Lynne Birch, 41, of Conway – 183 counts of prostitution and one count of failure to report in connection with the shooting in January

Joseph Bryan Hargadon, 62, of Longs – 61 counts of prostitution

Heather Gay Beall, 35, of North Myrtle Beach – 31 counts of prostitution

Matthew Jason Gough, 33, of Myrtle Beach – 21 counts of prostitution

Elisza Blu Rivera, 30, of Miami, FL – 16 counts of prostitution

Alexis Gail Morris, 21, of Conway – two counts of prostitution

Chief Amy Prock was at the bond hearing and addressed the courtroom.

“Myrtle Beach does not want this kind of behavior in our city,” Chief Prock said. “This business was operating as a brothel and encouraging and facilitating prostitution. During our investigation we documented hundreds of documented sex acts. The business intentionally avoided police involvement to avoid detection.”

Police say after a shooting on Jan. 1, they found evidence of other other criminal activity at the club.

“This phase of the investigation began when a man was shot inside this business and employees attempted to clean up the crime scene,” Chief Prock said during Saturday’s hearing. “Police were never called to the business. As members of the community, we can not allow this to continue. We will not tolerate this in our city.”

Myrtle Beach police say after opening another case, they identified more than 200 acts of apparent prostitution.

David Joseph Bean

Jacey Lynne Birch

Joseph Bryan Hargadon

Heather Gay Beall

Matthew Jason Gough

Alexis Gail Morris

Elisza Blu Rivera

Additional charges are likely, according to police.

Count on News13 for updates at wbtw.com as we work to gather information.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages anyone with information to come forward and call (843) 918-1382. Callers may remain anonymous.

All seven are expected back in court Aug. 18th.

Latest Headlines