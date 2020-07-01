Seven-year old Forest City girl being remembered by family, community following deadly shooting

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – A call for action while celebrating the life of a seven-year old girl. She was shot and killed last week in Forest City. A suspect has been charged with her murder.

Dozens of mourners, trickling into a Forest City church and packing pews. All to remember Aaliyah Grace Norris.

A seven-year old who her mom, Breanna Ledbetter said was as a sweet and kind girl who loved her family.

“I want everybody to live her name on because she deserved it,” said Mom of Aaliyah Norris, Breanna Ledbetter.

It’s those siblings who Ledbetter told us have been left devastated.

“She’s crying, breaking down don’t want to eat, don’t want to do nothing but cry over her sister,” Ledbetter said.

Aaliyah was killed just days ago following a shooting at the intersection of Oak Street and Harmon Street. Police said that’s where she was shot and died days later at a hospital.

Aaliyah’s mom is now calling for change.

“Everybody just needs to make the violence stop. The shooting and all of that, needs to stop for my baby,” said Ledbetter.

Reverend Scott Butler shared a similar message, asking for people to come together.

“She loved church, she loved Jesus. Teachers and educators talk about how great of a child she was,” said Reverend Scott Butler.

Officers with the Forest City Police Department told us, their investigation into this case is ongoing. They have made an arrest and charged a 26-year old man with murder.

That man has been identified as Shaquille Marshon Francis.

If you would like to help her family, her Mom told us donations can be brought to the Harrelson Funeral Home in Forest City.

You can find additional details on the case below: