Several charged in Asheville drug investigation, police seek seventh suspect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police have arrested several people on drug and firearm charges after an investigation in Asheville, and are seeking one more person.

On August 26, the Asheville Police Department was conducting an investigation on Cordova Street. Officers seized a large quantity of narcotics, firearms, and drug paraphernalia, and charged 6 individuals.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this investigation.

A seventh individual, Aaron Israel Meadows, has also been charged in relation to this incident. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Meadows. They say he is described as a white male, 32 years old, 6’3”, and 280 pounds. He has several tattoos on his arms and chest.

Meadows has open warrants for felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, felony possession of heroin, and simple possession of a schedule IV (Oxycodone).

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Aaron Meadows they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Seized:

510 grams of methamphetamine

.25 caliber handgun

Taurus 9mm

SCCY 9 mm

.308 rifle

$3,003 US Currency

Heather Felkel (Asheville Police)

Jennifer Letterman (Asheville Police)

Daryl Johnson (Asheville Police)

Aaron Meadows (Asheville Police)

Stephanie Meadows (Asheville Police)

Agustin Miranda- Santos (Asheville Police)

Tana Spears (Asheville Police)

Agustin Miranda-Santos (36), of Asheville

Warrant served trafficking in methamphetamine (6 counts)

Warrant served for sell/deliver methamphetamine (2 counts)

Warrant served for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute within 1000 of school or park (2 counts)

Level 3 trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine within 1000 ft of a school or park

Felony possession of heroin

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephanie Meadows (27), of Asheville

Level 3 trafficking methamphetamine

Felony possession of methamphetamine

Felony possession of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Tana Spears (25), of Asheville

Simple Possession of schedule IV (Oxycodone)

Felony Possession of heroin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Heather Felkel (24), of Asheville

Felony Possession of Heroin

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jennifer Letterman (35), of Canton

Warrant served for felony obtain property by false pretense

Daryl Johnson (31), of Weaverville

Warrant served for civil non-support

Since January 1, 2020 the Asheville Police Department has responded to 446 calls for service regarding a gun discharge or person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. In addition, during the same time period 30 individuals have been injured, or passed away, as a result of a gunshot in the City of Asheville.