SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Several fire departments responded to an early-morning house fire in Spartanburg.

Dispatch said the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Pine Ridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

Croft, Drayon, Spartanburg City, Glendale, Converse, Glenn Springs-Pauline, Poplar Springs, and Southport fire departments are on the scene.

