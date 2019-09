Crews responded to an apartment fire on Friday night in Fountain Inn. (Photos: Stephen Eller)

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – Several people have been displaced after an apartment fire in Fountain Inn that happened on Friday night.

According to Fountain Inn Fire officials, crews responded to Babb Street at about 8 p.m.

Crews responded to an apartment fire on Friday night in Fountain Inn. (Photos: Stephen Eller)

The fire was contained to one apartment, Assistant Fire Chief Russell Alexander said. Other units surrounding the apartment had significant smoke damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping six adults and one child who were displaced.