Several dogs rescued from ‘puppy mill’ in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Several dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Belton on Friday.

Belton Police say the initial complaint was for dogs running in the neighborhood.

The dogs belonged at 114 Sunset Drive, police say.

Officers contacted Gary Gunnells, who reported himself to be the resident. Officers were initially going to cite Gunnels for a city code violation, but he declined to return to the house to meet with the officers.



Upon approaching the house, officers discover the strong odor of feces and urine. They then found several dogs left unattended in the backyard for what appeared to be an extended period of time.

A group of puppies had also been locked into a small porch in the back of the house without adequate food or water, police say.



Additionally, two dogs were found chained to trees in the backyard, six five-month old puppies were locked in the back porch, and four more two-month old puppies were locked in a bathroom inside the house.

There was no fresh water or food for any of the dogs, according to police.

All of the dogs were dirty and several of the puppies had visible signs of eye infection.

The floors were covered in dog feces, urine, food, clothes, and household items.



The dogs were seized and transported to a shelter, where they are receiving the care they need.



Officers are seeking warrants for Gunnels for animal cruelty.