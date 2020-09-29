Several drugs, firearms seized during police investigation in Asheville; man arrested

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces multiple charges after several firearms and drugs were found during an investigation last week.

According to a news release, officers were investigating complaints about drug activity in the area of River Ridge Drive in east Asheville on Sept. 25.

During the investigation, Shaun Emmanuel Gelpi, 31, of Asheville, was arrested and officers seized five firearms, illegal drugs and just over $8,000 in cash.

According to the release, the following items were seized during the investigation:

Anderson Arms AM15 Assault Rifle

CMMG Inc. MK4 Assault Rifle

Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm handgun

Llama Max ICF .45 cal handgun

Canik TP9 9mm handgun

14.83lbs of marijuana and marijuana products

376.48g of psilocybin mushrooms

13.4g of ketamine

4.13g of powder cocaine

3.5g of MDMA (Ecstasy)

41 Xanax pills

$8,088

Gelpi was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking a schedule VI, two counts of possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule I, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule III, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule IV, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule VI, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.