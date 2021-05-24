Several Greenville non-profits awarded thousands in grants

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Women Giving (GWG) awarded over half a million dollars in grant funding to several non-profit organizations in Greenville County.

Grants were made to 11 organizations in the amount of $50,000 each and may be applied toward the non-profit’s core mission, such as supporting or expanding services, covering operating expenses, program development, capacity funding, or improving effectiveness and efficiency.

Greenville Women Giving said the grants were critical to help non-profits rebuild after the financial impact of the pandemic.

“COVID-19 created so many overwhelming needs throughout our community that we knew the highest impact we could have was to create more opportunities for more non-profits to support more people,” said GWG Co-Chair Susan Cinquemani. “Our goal this year was to award 10 $50,000 grants, but thanks to the strength of our membership we were thrilled to be able to award 11.”

Project Host Soup kitchen was one of the 11 recipients of the grant. Tobin Simpson CEO at Project Host said the grant will go towards renovating their 25 year-old soup kitchen’s interior which will include new floors and ceilings.

“With these funds we are going to renovate our soup kitchen the kitchen area itself has been in operation for over 20 years and it shows. What we want to do is create a safe, inviting area for our volunteers to come in and prepare food”

In total Greenville Women Giving awarded $550,000 in grant funding to various organizations across Greenville County. Here’s a list of all Greenville Women Giving Grant recipients:

Center for Developmental Services – $50,000 for operating funds to continue providing multi-discipline services in a single setting for special needs children.

A Child’s Haven – $50,000 to expand all-day, therapeutic childcare for at-risk children with developmental and behavioral issues.

Greenville Free Medical Clinic – $50,000 to hire a mental health counselor to provide therapy, counseling and crisis intervention for those unable to afford medical care.

Greenville Symphony Association – $50,000 operating funds to support the salaries of core musicians until revenue from live performances resumes.

Greenville Tech Foundation – $50,000 to support two programs that help students with short-term financial needs continue their education.

Mill Community Ministries – $50,000 to support the Youth Leadership Program, teaching students job skills while growing fresh produce in communities that lack affordable, healthy food.

OnTrack Greenville – $50,000 to support a school-based collaboration aligning community resources to identify learning gaps due to the pandemic and keep students on track to high school graduation.

Project Host – $50,000 to renovate the aging soup kitchen for this agency serving the hungry six days per week, while also engaging in community outreach.

Safe Harbor – $50,000 operating funds to offset a budget shortfall compounded by an increased need for comprehensive services and residential shelter for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Servants for Sight – $50,000 to increase the number of uninsured people receiving vision services such as eye exams, glasses, medical eye care and surgery.

United Housing Connections – $50,000 for the Home Again program which provides housing solutions for families with children currently living week-to-week in motels.

