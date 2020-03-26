1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Several injured in crash involving city bus in Anderson

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say several people have been injured in a crash involving a City of Anderson bus and a truck.

The incident happened Thursday at about 1 p.m. on Clemson Boulevard near the intersection of W. Beltline Boulevard.

Anderson Police say several people on the bus were hurt and taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries. They say the injuries are not life threatening.

There is no word yet on how the accident happened. Expect possible delays in the area.

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

