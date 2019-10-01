Several neighborhoods to participate in National Night Out in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The City of Spartanburg will celebrate the 36th annual National Night Out tonight.
Tonight, City of Spartanburg’s Police Department, fire department, community services and parks and recreation department will partner with 19 neighborhoods for the national event, which aims to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness in our local communities.
The following is a list of neighborhoods participating in National Night Out tonight:
- Archibald Rutledge Apartment, 764 N. Church St. – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Brookfield Heights NA, N. Griffin Mill Court – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- JC Bull Apartments, 101 Marion Ave. – 4 to 6 p.m.
- Camp Croft Apartments, 111 Hanover Place – 4 to 7 p.m.
- Canaan Pointe Apartments, 200 Canaan Point Drive – 5 to 8 p.m.
- Converse Heights NA, Happy Hollow Park – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Forest Park NA, CC Woodson Community Center – 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Hampton Heights NA, Willow Oaks Park – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Heritage Court Apartments, 425 South Church St. – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Highland NA, Stewart Park – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Hillcrest/Hillview NA, Hillcrest Park – 5 to 8 p.m.
- Kensington Drive NA, 124 Kensington Drive – 5:30 to 9 p.m.
- Northside/Cleveland Park NA, 695 Howard St. – 4 to 6 p.m.
- Park Hills-North NA, John B. White Sr. Blvd. – 5 to 8 p.m.
- Pine Forest NA, Wellesley Drive (cul de sac) – 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- Pineview Hills NA, 207 Fisher Ave. – 5 to 8 p.m.
- South Converse NA, South Converse St. Park – 5 to 8 p.m.
- Victoria Gardens Apartments, 695 Howard St. – 4 to 6 p.m.
- Prince Hall Apartments, 100 Prince Hall Lane – 4 to 7 p.m.