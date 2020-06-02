Several people arrested during Sunday protests in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- Greenville Police Department officials released details on more arrests made during a protest Sunday in Greenville.

According to police, the 12 people arrested during the protest Sunday were identified as Payton Gregory Lomax, Isabella Todisco, Cray Taylor Kagan, Justin Lyndon Bennett, Johnathan Landon Holdbrooks, Lamont Coles, Malesa Lynette Curtis, William Carter Chambers, Michael Jeffrey Harrison, Jose D. Villa Pliego, Dylan Christopher Kemp and Adam Peck.

Lomax was charged with third-degree assault and battery after he reportedly hit someone in the face at the protest, according to the incident report.

Todisco was charged with disorderly conduct after she reportedly engaged in disorderly conduct while attending a peaceful protest in the Central Business District, the incident report said.

Kagan was cited with with pedestrian in the roadway and interfering with a police officer, after he reportedly refused to leave the road when asked.

Bennett faces a malicious damage. According to the incident report, police received reports of a man spray painting an ATM on South Main Street in Greenville.

According to the arrest warrant, Bennett was positively identified and was found to be in possession of red spray paint, as well as had red paint on his fingers after the incident.

Holdbrooks, Coles and Curtis were all arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Chambers was cited with pedestrian in the roadway and interfering after he reportedly refused to leave the area when police approached.

Harrison was cited with nuisance conduct.

According to the report, when police were called to the intersection of Field Street and Markley Street in regard to an incident happening within the protest.

When the officer arrived at that location, they saw Harrison “instigating an altercation with multiple people. As I arrived, multiple people began pointing at the subject and stating that he was attempting to assault a female protester.”

According to the report, Harrison was detained and was later released from the detention center.

Villa Pliego was cited for pedestrian in the roadway and interfering during the protest, and Kemp was cited for nuisance conduct.

According to the report, Peck was cited for pedestrian in the roadway and interfering, after he reportedly refused to leave the middle of the road near the intersection of North Main Street and East Washington Street.