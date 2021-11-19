Several protest vaccine mandate at Spartanburg Regional

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – People against the COVID vaccine protested outside Spartanburg Regional on Friday.

Spartanburg Regional is requiring all hospital and healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as they are complying with federal policy.

This will come in two phases: Phase 1 requires all providers and associates to have at least one dose by Dec. 6. Phase 2 requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4

Protestors are in favor of medical freedom and want to be able to make their own decisions on whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.