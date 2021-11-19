Several protest vaccine mandate at Spartanburg Regional

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – People against the COVID vaccine protested outside Spartanburg Regional on Friday.

Spartanburg Regional is requiring all hospital and healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as they are complying with federal policy.

This will come in two phases: Phase 1 requires all providers and associates to have at least one dose by Dec. 6. Phase 2 requires all employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 

Protestors are in favor of medical freedom and want to be able to make their own decisions on whether or not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store