Several roads under boil water advisory in Enoree area

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Meansville Riley Road Water Company)

ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Meansville Riley Road Water Company issued a boil water advisory Friday for residence in the Enoree area.

Residents living on the following roads should vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking:

  • Shaw Road
  • Old Hills Bridge Road
  • Stewart Road
  • Plum Creek Lane
  • Chumley Road
  • Chumley Road Extension
  • Price House Road
  • Ice House Road
  • Parker Road
  • Spring Street
  • Long Branch Road
  • Forest Road
  • Highway 92
  • Frontier Road
  • Old Rock Quarry Road
  • Sumner Road
  • Ridge Road
  • Dillard Road
  • Airport Road
  • Hanna Creek Road
  • Old Cross Anchor Road
  • SC Highway 146
  • Mt. Shoals Road
  • Ball Park Road
  • Charles Street
  • Browning Road
  • Robinson Dairy Road
  • Liberty Ridge Road
  • Chigger Waddell Road
  • Rocky Ridge Road
  • Burgess Road
  • Jones Road
  • Bill Roberson Road
  • Cedar Shoals Church Road
  • Watson Road
  • Roper Road
  • Grace Chapel Road
  • Buncombe Road

The advisory was issued after there was a significant loss of pressure in the area.

Anyone with questions should contact the Meansville Riley Road Water Company at (864) 427-5832.

