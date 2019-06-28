Several roads under boil water advisory in Enoree area

ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Meansville Riley Road Water Company issued a boil water advisory Friday for residence in the Enoree area.

Residents living on the following roads should vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking:

Shaw Road

Old Hills Bridge Road

Stewart Road

Plum Creek Lane

Chumley Road

Chumley Road Extension

Price House Road

Ice House Road

Parker Road

Spring Street

Long Branch Road

Forest Road

Highway 92

Frontier Road

Old Rock Quarry Road

Sumner Road

Ridge Road

Dillard Road

Airport Road

Hanna Creek Road

Old Cross Anchor Road

SC Highway 146

Mt. Shoals Road

Ball Park Road

Charles Street

Browning Road

Robinson Dairy Road

Liberty Ridge Road

Chigger Waddell Road

Rocky Ridge Road

Burgess Road

Jones Road

Bill Roberson Road

Cedar Shoals Church Road

Watson Road

Roper Road

Grace Chapel Road

Buncombe Road

The advisory was issued after there was a significant loss of pressure in the area.

Anyone with questions should contact the Meansville Riley Road Water Company at (864) 427-5832.