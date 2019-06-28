Several roads under boil water advisory in Enoree area

ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Meansville Riley Road Water Company issued a boil water advisory Friday for residence in the Enoree area.
Residents living on the following roads should vigorously boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking:
- Shaw Road
- Old Hills Bridge Road
- Stewart Road
- Plum Creek Lane
- Chumley Road
- Chumley Road Extension
- Price House Road
- Ice House Road
- Parker Road
- Spring Street
- Long Branch Road
- Forest Road
- Highway 92
- Frontier Road
- Old Rock Quarry Road
- Sumner Road
- Ridge Road
- Dillard Road
- Airport Road
- Hanna Creek Road
- Old Cross Anchor Road
- SC Highway 146
- Mt. Shoals Road
- Ball Park Road
- Charles Street
- Browning Road
- Robinson Dairy Road
- Liberty Ridge Road
- Chigger Waddell Road
- Rocky Ridge Road
- Burgess Road
- Jones Road
- Bill Roberson Road
- Cedar Shoals Church Road
- Watson Road
- Roper Road
- Grace Chapel Road
- Buncombe Road
The advisory was issued after there was a significant loss of pressure in the area.
Anyone with questions should contact the Meansville Riley Road Water Company at (864) 427-5832.