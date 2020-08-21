Several roads flooded, washed out after heavy rain in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Due to all the rain Friday morning, we had some flooding issues across our area. That includes Cherokee County.

“It scares my mama to death,” Blacksburg resident Renia Rains said. “Every time it rains a little bit, she calls me and says ‘Will you come by and check the river?'”

One of the areas hit hardest on Friday was Brugg Street in Blacksburg. The road was closed for some time due to the high water.

“It got up to our front porch, almost got in our house,” Carl Johnson said. “It looks like a lake in the backyard. The water was taking the toys away.”

But this isn’t the first time neighbors on Brugg Street have seen this kind of flooding.

“One time when it flooded, it came and they had about a foot of water in her kitchen,” Rains said.

In fact, it’s flooded so badly in the past, neighbors told 7 News they had to evacuate their homes.

“The first one I was in, I waded up to my knees and went to my neighbor’s son’s house, and we stayed there for about five hours until the flooding was done,” Johnson said.

“We didn’t know where they were–they didn’t let us know–and we had to hunt for her for about an hour; and I was panicking because my mom is older,” Rains added.

Some neighbors told us the flooding has made them want to move–not because of the inconvenience, but because of safety concerns.

“It’s more worrisome than it is inconvenient,” Rains said. “I would like to see something done about it, just for her peace of mind.”

There were also flooding issues on North Mountain Street, Neal Creek Road, and Lime Street in Blacksburg and Peeler Creek Road in Gaffney.

Neal Creek Road is the only road that is still closed.