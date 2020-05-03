Several SC state parks- including Myrtle Beach, Croft Park- reach capacity Sunday

News

by: Matt Fortin

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several state parks have reported that they’ve reached capacity and have temporarily closed.

Among the list is Myrtle Beach State Park, according to the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page.

Here is the list of parks that have reached capacity as of 11 a.m. Sunday:

  • Croft
  • Keowee-Toxaway
  • Jones Gap
  • Table Rock
  • Paris Mountain
  • Devils Fork
  • Myrtle Beach

These parks will be reopened when a safe capacity is reached, SC State Parks said online.

State parks were reopened with certain limitations Friday following a closure due to COVID-19.

