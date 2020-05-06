Several stores, eateries to reopen at Asheville Outlets this Saturday

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
98593657_1542628284989

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Several stores and restaurants at the Asheville Outlets will reopen to customers this weekend.

According to a news release, the stores and eateries will reopen on Saturday, May 9.

The following stores will reopen Saturday:

  • Acropolis
  • China Max
  • Beef Jerky
  • Fragrance Outlet
  • Kirkland’s
  • Le Creuset
  • Lindt Chocolate
  • Monogram Asheville
  • Pandora
  • Rack Room Shoes
  • Sketchers
  • Sportman’s Warehouse
  • iSmashed
  • VF Outlet
  • Waterworks
  • West Elm
  • Workshop Tools

According to a news release, additional store opening announcements will be made in the coming days.

The outlets’ hours will be Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

According to the release, individual store and restaurant hours and opening may vary, and updates will be posted at ShopAshevilleOutlets.com.

Asheville Outlets will also be providing Curbside Pickup from select stores, including Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Kirkland’s and Vera Bradley. Designated parking spaces with numbers will be placed at key entrances throughout the shopping complex.

“We are pleased to welcome shoppers back to visit our retailers and eateries,” Carla De Maria, marketing director of Asheville Outlets, said. “Asheville Outlets has safety measures in place to help ensure the health and well-being of visitors and employees.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories