Several stores, eateries to reopen at Asheville Outlets this Saturday

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Several stores and restaurants at the Asheville Outlets will reopen to customers this weekend.

According to a news release, the stores and eateries will reopen on Saturday, May 9.

The following stores will reopen Saturday:

Acropolis

China Max

Beef Jerky

Fragrance Outlet

Kirkland’s

Le Creuset

Lindt Chocolate

Monogram Asheville

Pandora

Rack Room Shoes

Sketchers

Sportman’s Warehouse

iSmashed

VF Outlet

Waterworks

West Elm

Workshop Tools

According to a news release, additional store opening announcements will be made in the coming days.

The outlets’ hours will be Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

According to the release, individual store and restaurant hours and opening may vary, and updates will be posted at ShopAshevilleOutlets.com.

Asheville Outlets will also be providing Curbside Pickup from select stores, including Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Kirkland’s and Vera Bradley. Designated parking spaces with numbers will be placed at key entrances throughout the shopping complex.

“We are pleased to welcome shoppers back to visit our retailers and eateries,” Carla De Maria, marketing director of Asheville Outlets, said. “Asheville Outlets has safety measures in place to help ensure the health and well-being of visitors and employees.”