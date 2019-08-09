Several upcoming events offering free school supplies

Several upcoming events around the Upstate will be offering free school supplies.
|When
|Where
|Event
|Aug. 9 – 7-10 p.m.
|Greer City Park
|Back to School Bash
|Aug. 10 – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Spartanburg
|Books with Badges Safety Showcase – Spartanburg
|Aug. 10 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Easley
|4th Annual Back To School Bash
|Aug. 11 – 4-6:30 p.m.
|Anderson
|Back-To-School Supplies Project
|Aug. 12 – 7-9 p.m.
|Anderson
|Back To School Supplies Giveaway
|Aug. 14 – 5-6:30 p.m.
|Williamston (3 locations)
|Back to School Giveaway
|Aug. 17 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Shelby, N.C.
|School Supplies and Fundraiser
|Aug. 17 – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Greenville
|Back 2 School Cuts & School Supplies
|Aug. 18
|Anderson
|Free School Supplies
Anyone wishing to donate school supplies:
|When
|Where
|Event
|Aug. 10 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Spartanburg
|Stuff-A-Bus
Anyone with information about free school supplies events or donation events can message them to our 7 News Facebook page.