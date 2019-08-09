Several upcoming events offering free school supplies

Several upcoming events around the Upstate will be offering free school supplies.

WhenWhereEvent
Aug. 9 – 7-10 p.m.Greer City ParkBack to School Bash
Aug. 10 – 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.SpartanburgBooks with Badges Safety Showcase – Spartanburg
Aug. 10 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Easley 4th Annual Back To School Bash
Aug. 11 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.Easley 4th Annual Back To School Bash
Aug. 11 – 4-6:30 p.m.AndersonBack-To-School Supplies Project
Aug. 12 – 7-9 p.m.AndersonBack To School Supplies Giveaway
Aug. 14 – 5-6:30 p.m.Williamston (3 locations)Back to School Giveaway
Aug. 17 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.Shelby, N.C. School Supplies and Fundraiser
Aug. 17 – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.GreenvilleBack 2 School Cuts & School Supplies
Aug. 18 AndersonFree School Supplies

Anyone wishing to donate school supplies:

WhenWhereEvent
Aug. 10 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.Spartanburg Stuff-A-Bus

Anyone with information about free school supplies events or donation events can message them to our 7 News Facebook page.

