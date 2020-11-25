Several Upstate restaurants to serve Thanksgiving dinner

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Holiday cooking is not for everyone. For those who would prefer to celebrate Thanksgiving without the cooking and cleaning up, several restaurants will still be serving meals.

In Greenville, Hall’s Chophouse, Soby’s, Lazy Goat and Passerelle Bistro will be serving Thanksgiving meals.

We’ve noticed over the years that [Thanksgiving dinner] has become more and more popular for dining out,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “There is a need for it, and if there’s a need, we want to meet that need.”

Many locally owned restaurants will be closed Thanksgiving. However, some national favorites will still be serving hot meals:

Applebee’s

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

DoorDash

Golden Corral

IHOP

McDonald’s

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Papa John’s

Popeye’s

Sonic

Starbucks

Waffle House

Wendy’s

Freidank says many restaurants — including all owned by Table 301 — will go the extra mile this year to keep customers safe. According to Freidank, most restaurants will be performing extra cleaning and sanitizing, screening the health of employees prior to shifts and doing away with buffets.