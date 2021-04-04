Several vehicles involved in I-85 Southbound crash in Spartanburg Co.

A crash on I-85 SB is causing delays in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash involving several vehicles is causing backup on I-85 Southbound in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened on I-85 Southbound near Exit 83 and Battleground Rd. in Cowpens Sunday afternoon. The left lane is closed.

About 8 vehicles are involved, according to SCHP. They say there are reported injuries.

There is no word yet on the extent of those injuries or how the crash happened. Troopers and crews are working to clear the scene at this time. Expect delays in the area.

