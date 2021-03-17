Severe storms expected in the Upstate Thursday as southern states brace for tornadoes

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – The 7 Weather team has been tracking possible severe storms and potential impact on the Upstate and western N.C. Thursday.

Rain and thunderstorms will move through the Upstate and the mountains Thursday morning. The 7 Weather team said damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

The main timeframe for severe storms is 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursday.

Due to the threat of severe weather, several Upstate school districts will have e-learning days, including all Spartanburg County schools. A list of closings can be found here.

SOUTHEAST WEATHER

Confirmed tornadoes were on the ground in parts of Alabama Wednesday as areas of the southern U.S. brace for continuing severe weather threats.

Several states across the South are bracing for the possibility of intense tornadoes that travel for miles, winds that could reach hurricane strength and hail the size of baseballs.