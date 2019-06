This afternoon, be weather aware.

The National Weather Service has placed the area under an enhanced risk for severe storms.

Storms are possible in Upstate counties Saturday. Damaging winds and hail are possible.

Numerous storms, producing strong damaging winds, are possible across all portions of the upstate and parts of Western NC.

Residents of several counties experienced power outages Friday night into Saturday morning. Duke Energy reports that over 3,000 residents are still without power in Anderson and Greenwood Counties.

Check back for updates.