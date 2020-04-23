Severe storms possible for Upstate Thursday evening

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Carolinas’ Chief Meteorologist Christy Henderson said some severe weather could be possible for Thursday evening in the Upstate.

It will be cool and rainy throughout the Upstate Thursday morning.

The rain may be heavy at times, but chance of severe weather in the Upstate will be between 7 – 11 p.m.

The scattered severe storms will be mainly south of I-85.

Severe storms are not likely for western North Carolina.

Severe weather will make its way across Alabama and Georgia to the Carolinas. There will be heavy showers with cool weather throughout the day in the Upstate and in the western North Carolina mountains.

As the air warms up Thursday evening, the threat of severe thunderstorms increases.

