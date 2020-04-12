1  of  14
Severe storms possible in the Upstate overnight

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Possible severe weather is expected in the Upstate late Sunday night and Monday morning.

Storm Team 7 is tracking rain for Easter, that will turn into strong storms Sunday evening into Monday morning from about 11 p.m. – 8 a.m.

The main threat will be possible damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

After rain exits Monday morning, we’ll see a breezy and warm afternoon. Our next chance for showers arrives mid-week.

