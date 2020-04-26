Severe weather causes damage, downed trees in the Upstate

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Rutherford Rd. and Pleasantburg Dr. in Greenville (WSPA)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After severe weather came through the Upstate Saturday night, many are waking up to damage this morning.

Areas saw strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

  • A tree fell on a house at the corner of Rutledge and Petty Street in Gaffney last night. (Winford Horton)
  • Galphin Drive in Greenville (WSPA)

According to the National Weather Service, radar imagery shows a supercell storm moving across Greenville at around 9:15 p.m.

NWS will survey damage in this area on Sunday.

Rutherford Rd. and Pleasantburg Dr. saw several trees down as a result:

Nearby Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville also reported blown out windows on Facebook, saying they will not live stream their service as crews work to clean.

Our crews are continuing to report on damage in the area. Please submit tips, pictures, and video to our website here.

