Severe weather causes damage, downed trees in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – After severe weather came through the Upstate Saturday night, many are waking up to damage this morning.
Areas saw strong winds, heavy rain and hail.
According to the National Weather Service, radar imagery shows a supercell storm moving across Greenville at around 9:15 p.m.
NWS will survey damage in this area on Sunday.
Rutherford Rd. and Pleasantburg Dr. saw several trees down as a result:
Nearby Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville also reported blown out windows on Facebook, saying they will not live stream their service as crews work to clean.
