Severe weather, isolated thunderstorms possible this weekend in the Upstate

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate could see possible severe weather and isolated thunderstorms this weekend.

Isolated severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon, as a warm front lifts. Winds and hail would be the primary concern. We could see these storms by 5:30 PM.

Sunday will be a weather impact day.

We’ll see a line of storms moving through the first part of your day Sunday. The best timing for this will be 9 AM – 3 PM. Some storms may become severe, with damaging winds and hail being primary concern.

There is a chance of a tornado Saturday and Sunday.

Once the cold front passes, expect sunshine and 60s on Monday.