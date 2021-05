SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Scattered showers, thunderstorms and severe weather are possible in the Upstate Tuesday afternoon between 11 am – 5 pm.

Christy Henderson shares the latest on the severe weather threat in the video above.

Tuesday’s severe weather threat comes a day after storms left behind damage across multiple counties through the Upstate and northeast Georgia.

NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado did hit Elberton, Georgia during Monday’s storms.