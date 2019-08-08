Sex offender accused of assaulting McDowell Co. detective during home check

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a sex offender was arrested after he reportedly assaulted a detective conducting a random check at his home.

According to the sheriff’s office’s release, the detective went to the home of known sex offender, David Lee Dehart, 55, to conduct a random check on July 11.

Dehart reportedly became angry and pushed the detective off of the porch. The detective went back to and got inside his patrol vehicle when Dehart allegedly came at him with a pair of scissors.

According to the release, several deputies responded to the scene and assisted in getting Dehart into custody.

He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.