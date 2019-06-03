Sex offender arrested at Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office charity softball game

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Columbus man was arrested Saturday at a special needs softball game in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Billy Gene Weesner, 50, is a lifetime registered sex offender and was arrested on one county of sex offender unlawfully on premises.

Deputies arrested Weesner during the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Henderson County Senior Softball team’s benefit for Special Needs Sports at Jackson Park.

A Polk County deputy recognized Weesner at the game after arresting him in April for violating the terms and conditions of his court mandated registry status. Weesner was out on bond when he was arrested at Jackson Park.

Weesner is not allowed to be at a place where minors frequently congregate, including parks.

Weesner is being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.