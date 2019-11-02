Sex offender with severed penis faces new sexual assault charges in 2015 case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A convicted sex offender is behind bars facing more charges from a sexual assault investigators say happened in 2015.

On Thursday, Greenville County detectives arrested and charged Dennis Glenn Slaton with Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree.

A judge denied his bond.

Slaton was previously jailed for reportedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting another woman in August. He told 7News the woman bit off his penis and then denied the accusations.

“I didn’t sleep for months,” said Samantha Chaffin.

Chaffin says her neighbor, Slaton, made her feel like a prisoner in her own home.

“I’d seen him follow me several times. I couldn’t go anywhere,” she told 7News.

Chaffin rented the house across the street from Slaton. She moved there in 2016 with her finance and quickly formed a bond with her elderly neighbor.

“At one point he came over and said that his check hadn’t come in yet, so we went and bought his groceries,” said Chaffin.

Chaffin learned Slaton was a registered sex offender after police were called to a neighborhood pool party.

She immediately cut all ties with him but says he became aggressive.

“Anytime I came outside he would come out there or watch [me], or stand on his porch and watch me.”

Chaffin tells 7News things escalated when she caught him doing the unthinkable.

“When my daughter was about 3-months-old, she wasn’t sleeping well and I just assumed that it was an infant kind of thing. I woke up one night and walked into her room and he was shining a flashlight through her bedroom window,” Chaffin said.

She filed a no-trespass notice. Then she started a journal detailing every run-in with Slaton.

“Sometimes it was 10 incidents a day,” she said.

Chaffin says she finally had enough to file a restraining order. She says that didn’t stop him from contacting her.

“He started calling my phone,” she said. “He started describing what I looked like naked. Finally, he called me one day and started describing what he would do to me if he ever found me.”

Arrest warrants from August, show Slaton’s accused of kidnapping a woman and forcing her to perform oral sex while holding her at knifepoint. The warrant says he threated to kill the woman.

Slaton posted bond for those charges.

7News obtained new warrants that accuse Slaton of sexually assaulting another woman, in the same manner, back in 2015. According to the warrant, Slaton chocked the woman, repeatedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

“It makes me angry that he was allowed to do that again,” Chaffin told 7News.

Chaffin says she’s moved 3 times since living across the street from Slaton.

She wants other victims to know they are not alone.

In 1989, Slaton was convicted of voyeurism in South Carolina. In 1990, he was convicted of sodomy and attempted rape in Georgia.

He is a Tier 3 sex offender.