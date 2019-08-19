Sexual assault allegation against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp reported in 2016

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report shows a female reported a sexual assault and named convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp as the suspect back in November 2016.

According to a sheriff’s office’s incident report, the female went to the sheriff’s office’s front desk to report the assault on Nov. 4.

The female claimed that Kohlhepp sexually assaulted her at a home on Sept. 29, 2005.

When the female, an acquaintance of Kohlhepp, initially reported the incident in 2016, he had not yet been charged with the four additional murders involving Superbike Motorsports.

Ten days later, the female victim was called by a deputy and decided not to go forward with the investigation since Kohlhepp was charged and that he would be in prison for the rest of his life.

The victim requested that her report be closed.