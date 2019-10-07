Sexual assault reported at Clemson Univ. library, police investigating

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University Police Department officials said an investigation is underway into a reported sexual assault at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library last week.

According to a Clemson University Public Safety alert, the reported sexual assault at the library happened between 9:30 and 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

“CUPD received information earlier this morning about the incident. The reported incident took place within a third-floor restroom at Robert Muldrow Cooper Library,” according to the alert.

The alleged suspect was wearing khaki pants, a button-down shirt and a blazer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clemson University Police Department at 864-656-2222.