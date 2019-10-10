Sexual assault suspect arrested

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A man is in custody, accused of entering a woman’s home in Greenville and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.

According to warrants, the incident happened early Monday morning at the Fairway Club Apartments on Villa Road.

Uriel Romero-Gonzalez, 24, is in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and burglary. Police said he entered a 20-year-old woman’s apartment through a balcony door as she slept, threatened her and her baby with a knife, and sexually assaulted the mother for two hours while her baby was in the room.

People who live at the apartment complex told 7News they are stunned.

“I am shocked,” said resident Misha Edmonds. “It is very weird and uncomfortable, very much so.”

Authorities said the suspect wore a mask and covered his hands with what the victim described as a plastic sandwich bags during the attack. But, according to police, detectives were able to find Romero-Gonzalez, in part, because he left his cellphone at the victim’s apartment before leaving with her purse, phone, and keys. When detectives found Romero-Gonzalez, he indicated that he had been at or near the apartment the night of the attack, police said.

According to warrants, the survivor did not know Romero-Gonzalez.