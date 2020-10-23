Sgt. Conley Jumper remembered at visitation

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Greenville County Sgt. Conley Jumper was remembered at a visitation Thursday evening. He was killed trying to make a traffic stop earlier this week.

Sgt. Jumper served the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 28 years.

“He was just a towering big man and had a great smile…and always laughed,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

The sheriff said Jumper never received a new car in his time in on the force, but next week, he was finally set to get a brand new Tahoe.

“He was looking forward to it, and he had went down there and seen it and kind of said this is what he wants,” Lewis said.

He never got to drive it on patrol. Instead, it sat outside his visitation, marked with a picture of him with his K9 partner, his name, and his end of watch date: October 20.

Jumper leaves behind a wife and a daughter. Dozens of law enforcement officers also attended the visitation.

“It’s a process, you know,” Lewis said. “And God’s got us. And it brings us closer together, and Jumper left us with just a ton of great memories to talk about and laugh about…so that takes some of the sting away from it.”

The sheriff said Sgt. Jumper made a big impact on the drug trafficking business in the Upstate.

“Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds, thousands of pounds of marijuana, hundreds of pounds of powder cocaine, guns, wanted suspects, fugitives from other states…I mean 28 years,” Lewis said.

But he said his family was always the priority.

“He worked a few side jobs, but he wanted to go home and be with his family,” Lewis said.

Sgt. Jumper’s funeral is set for Friday morning at 9 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.