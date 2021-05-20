‘Shade the Rabbit’: Local non-profits aim to plant more trees on Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – TreesUpstate, Bike Walk Greenville, and the Greater Greenville Parks Foundation are partnering together on a new initiative called Shade the Rabbit that aims to plant and maintain 125 additional canopy trees along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

TreesUpstate has already planted 561 trees on the trail—- which the group also waters and maintains.

TreesUpstate Executive Director Joelle Teachey said the additional trees will benefit the air quality, help with storm water and provide much needed shade to the over half-a-million users on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Overall, organizers said the additional trees will also help bring more healthy tree canopy on the trail and additional socioeconomic benefits over the next 100 years.

“Trees connect neighbors, create community pride, and clean our air and water,” says TreesUpstate Executive Director Joelle Teachey who is also an avid trail user herself. “By donating and joining us, you can be the roots of a strong Upstate and part of the global solution for the next generation.”

The goal is to raise $80,000 to plant and maintain the new trees along the Greenville County Green Line portion of the trail—– $70,000 has already been raised through corporate sponsorships and individual donations.

Together, they hope to raise the last $10,000 by mid-June to be ready for planting season this fall.

