Shadrack’s Christmas lights and Winterfest begin at TIEC

Tryon International Equestrian Center is holding several different holiday events this year for families.

Winterfest featuring Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland happens daily 6-10 Nov 15-Jan 5 offering 2 miles of Christmas lights set to music.

Weekends include photos and breakfast with Santa, the Grinch, animals and restaurants and retail opportunities open all year long.

Lights welcome families for $25 a carload with opportunities for buses and tours to attend too.

