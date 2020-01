FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020 photo, a man wears a face mask as he walks past a display for the upcoming Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rat, in Beijing, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A virus that has killed more than two dozen people and sickened hundreds more has all but shut down China’s biggest holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year. Instead of family reunions or sightseeing trips, many of the country’s 1.4-billion people are hunkering down as the country scrambles to prevent the illness from spreading further. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – At least seven major cities in China are under a travel ban as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread.

Major landmarks around China have also closed, including Shanghai Disneyland.

The resort was set to celebrate China’s Lunar New Year, but has closed as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus.

Guests who have pre-booked will be refunded.