Shaw Industries closing plant in Clinton, 120 employees impacted

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – A flooring factory in Clinton will be closing in August, leaving 120 employees without a job.

According to Shaw Industries, their engineered hardwood flooring manufacturing plant on Torrington Road will close August 24.

The company says the move is being made to “most effectively meet customer needs.”

The plant’s production will move to other Shaw operations in the Southeast.

“Supporting associates during this transition is our highest priority,” said senior director of human resources Mark Hartline in a statement. “As we realign our manufacturing operations, we will help associates identify new job opportunities at Shaw and in the region.”

The company says the 120 people currently employed at the factory will be the opportunity to apply for open positions at Shaw’s other locations in South Carolina and throughout the United States.

Shaw Industries recently announced the closure of their plant in Central which employed 249 people.