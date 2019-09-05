Shelter offers free adoption of evacuated pets in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – In the past two days, the Greenville County Animal Care has added 80 cats and dogs to their shelter.

That’s because they are taking in pets from shelters in Myrtle Beach, due to the hurricane.

The shelter will be offering free adoptions of the evacuated animals until Saturday.

The shelter said adoptions will help make room for other animals that have been displaced and give the shelters along the coast some time to recover.

Greenville County Animal Care has become a hub to care for pets during emergencies, like Hurricane Dorian.

The shelter is located on Furman Hall Road.