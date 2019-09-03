Sheriff: 14-year-old confesses to killing family in Alabama

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WKRN) —A 14-year-old has confessed to killing five members of his family Monday night at their home in Elkmont, Alabama, investigators say.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:30 p.m. to the family’s residence in the 25000 block of Ridge Road.

Deputies reported three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others died at an area hospital after they were flown there with critical injuries.

The 14-year-old called 911 to report the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was interviewed and reportedly confessed to shooting all five members of his family inside the home.

The sheriff said he is assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun, that the suspect said he tossed nearby.

The victims are the child’s father, stepmother and three siblings, investigators revealed.

No additional information was immediately released.