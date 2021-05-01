Sheriff: Boone shooter attacked father days earlier

News

by: BRYAN ANDERSON

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by WJZY, a tactical van from Caldwell County, North Carolina, sits on stand-by at a staging area in Boone, N.C., on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Law enforcement agencies responded to a standoff in Boone in which two Watauga County sheriff’s deputies were shot and wounded. (Morgan Frances/WJZY via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman says the shooter who killed two deputies and two civilians in Boone this week also threatened his father with a knife recently.

The alleged assault prompted Isaac Alton Barnes’ family to go to a magistrate for assistance. The father also called the county sheriff’s office for help. Barnes, his mother and stepfather were found dead after a 13-hour standoff with police.

Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were killed in the line of duty. Funeral arrangements for the fallen deputies are expected to be announced in the coming days. Hagaman says Barnes had a “large cache” of weapons and could have killed more people through a mass shooting targeting the general public.

