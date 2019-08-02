Sheriff: Inmate in prison since 2005 arranged Upstate killing

LAURENS, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Authorities say a man who has been in a South Carolina prison for 14 years orchestrated the killing of a 27-year-old woman.

Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said eight people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping and death of Michelle Dodge last month. The charges range from murder to kidnapping to accessory to conspiracy.

Authorities say Dodge was found dead with a gunshot to the back of her head.

Reynolds said in a statement that 31-year-old James Peterson arranged the killing. Peterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder in a 2005 killing during a drug deal in Cherokee County.

The sheriff’s statement didn’t say why Dodge was killed and he didn’t respond Thursday to emailed questions.

Reynolds is expected to hold a news conference about the killing on Friday morning.

Dodge was from York County.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests in connection to Dodge’s killing:

Aaron Carrion Murder Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping



Aaron Sprouse Murder Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping



Billy Wayne Ruppe Accessory after the fact to murder Criminal Conspiracy



Brandon Lee Phillips Accessory before the fact to murder Conspiracy to commit kidnapping



Lisa Marie Bolton Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping



Lisa Marie Costello Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping



Catherine Ross Kidnapping Conspiracy to commit kidnapping Accessory after the fact to kidnapping



– WSPA contributed to this report