Sheriff: Resource officer on leave after slamming student

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (AP) – Law enforcement authorities in North Carolina say a school resource officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after school surveillance video showed him violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice before dragging him off camera.

School district officials reported the officer to authorities Thursday. 

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame says he was “stunned” by the video and has asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to probe the situation at Vance County Middle School, north of Raleigh.

He says the student is under the age of 12. Authorities have not publicly identified the officer.

